Nikola Jokic Makes Bold 10-Word Statement After 76ers-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokić is on pace for yet another HISTORIC season!



🃏 30.1 PPG (3rd in NBA)

🃏 13.2 RPG (3rd in NBA)

🃏 9.9 APG (2nd in NBA)



NO PLAYER has finished top 3 in all 3 categories since 1969-70 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ca3Fd3pWL3