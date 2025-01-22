Nikola Jokic Makes Bold 10-Word Statement After 76ers-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to a 144-109 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers (at home).
Jokic had another outstanding game, finishing with 27 points, 13 rebounds, ten assists, four steals and one block while shooting 10/15 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range.
Via Real Sports: "Nikola Jokic last four games:
20.3 PPG
13.3 RPG
10.0 APG (1.8 TOV)
78.9% TS
4-0 W/L
Didn’t play a single 4th quarter"
After the game, the three-time MVP made a bold statement when he spoke to the NBA on TNT (h/t DNVR Nuggets).
Jokic: "I feel I'm playing the best basketball of my life."
Jokic is now averaging an incredible 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 47.8% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via The NBA before Tuesday's game: "Nikola Jokić is on pace for yet another HISTORIC season!
30.1 PPG (3rd in NBA)
13.2 RPG (3rd in NBA)
9.9 APG (2nd in NBA)
NO PLAYER has finished top 3 in all 3 categories since 1969-70"
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with Denver).
After leading the franchise to the 2023 NBA Championship, they are coming off a year where they lost in the second round of the playoffs.
The Nuggets are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.