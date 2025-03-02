Nikola Jokic Makes Bold Jayson Tatum Statement After Nuggets-Celtics Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Celtics (in Boston) by a score of 110-103.
Jayson Tatum finished the win with 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 4/15 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via ClutchPoints: "Jayson Tatum is one of just three players in NBA history to have 13,000 points and 4,000 rebounds before the age of 27. The others:
Wilt Chamberlain
LeBron James
JT turns 27 tomorrow."
After the game, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic was asked about Tatum when he met with the media (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network).
Jokic: "I think he's playing really good... He can do multiple things on the floor, he led them last year to the championship. I think he's a superstar."
Jokic finished the loss with 20 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 9/15 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via Andy Bailey: "Despite a bad first half for the Nuggets, the score of that game was tied when Jokić was on the floor.
Denver has had the best basketball player in the world for five years and has yet to figure out how to merely survive when he sits."
The Nuggets (2023) and Celtics (2024) have won the last two titles.
Boston has won each of their two meetings this season.
Tatum is in his eighth NBA season (all with Boston).
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with Denver).