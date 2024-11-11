Nikola Jokic Makes Bold Kyrie Irving Statement After Mavs-Nuggets Game
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Dallas Mavericks in Colorado.
The game was extremely close, but the Nuggets were able to pull out a 122-120 victory to win their fifth straight game.
Nikola Jokic finished with 37 points, 18 rebounds, 15 assists and three steals while shooting 13/21 from the field and 3/3 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Mavs star Kyrie Irving also had a sensational game.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kyrie Irving at Nuggets tonight:
43 PTS
17-22 FG
6-8 3PT
...and lost, because Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record a stat line of:
37 PTS
18 REB
15 AST"
After the game, Jokic spoke about Irving (h/t Guerilla Sports).
Jokic: "He played amazing. He is shooting the ball really well. Probably one of the top-five skillset players in the NBA."
Jokic is now averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 56.4% from the three-point range in ten games.
The Nuggets are 7-3 to start the season.
Following Dallas, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Pelicans in New Orleans.
As for Irving, he is averaging 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 53.9% from the field and 55.2% from the three-point range in ten games.
The Mavs are 5-5 and will play their next game on Tuesday evening against the Golden State Warriors (in San Francisco).