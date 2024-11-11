Fastbreak

Nikola Jokic Makes Bold Kyrie Irving Statement After Mavs-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic spoke about Kyrie Irving after Sunday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Team LeBron center Nikola Jokic (15) speaks to the media after the 2023 NBA All-Star Game against Team Giannis at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Dallas Mavericks in Colorado.

The game was extremely close, but the Nuggets were able to pull out a 122-120 victory to win their fifth straight game.

Nikola Jokic finished with 37 points, 18 rebounds, 15 assists and three steals while shooting 13/21 from the field and 3/3 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Mavs star Kyrie Irving also had a sensational game.

Via Underdog NBA: "Kyrie Irving at Nuggets tonight:

43 PTS
17-22 FG
6-8 3PT

...and lost, because Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record a stat line of:

37 PTS
18 REB
15 AST"

After the game, Jokic spoke about Irving (h/t Guerilla Sports).

Jokic: "He played amazing. He is shooting the ball really well. Probably one of the top-five skillset players in the NBA."

Jokic is now averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 56.4% from the three-point range in ten games.

The Nuggets are 7-3 to start the season.

Following Dallas, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Nov 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) following the win over the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As for Irving, he is averaging 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 53.9% from the field and 55.2% from the three-point range in ten games.

The Mavs are 5-5 and will play their next game on Tuesday evening against the Golden State Warriors (in San Francisco).

