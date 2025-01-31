Nikola Jokic Makes Bold New York Knicks Statement
Earlier this week, the Denver Nuggets lost to the New York Knicks by a score of 122-112.
Nikola Jokic finished the loss with 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/15 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the three-time MVP spoke highly of the Knicks when he met with the media.
Jokic: "I think they hurt us last couple of years. They are playing really well. They're well coached... They're a really good team. I think they are the favorites. Not favorite. Let's say top-five candidates for a title."
The Nuggets lost both games to the Knicks this season.
With the loss to New York, the Nuggets dropped to 28-19 in 47 games, which has them as the fourth seed.
Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 56.7% from the field and 47.2% from the three-point range in 41 games.
Via X user @BenRitholtzNBA: "I didn’t get to see a vintage Jokic performance in person (thankfully for the Knicks), but I did get to see THIS PASS. It was shocking.
Guys. He NEVER looks at Braun. It’s a never-look pass"
New York is coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
They are currently the third seed with a 32-16 record in 48 games.
There is no question that they will be one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference.