Nikola Jokic Makes Bold Russell Westbrook Statement After Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers played a thrilling game in Colorado.
The Nuggets won (in overtime) by a score of 112-110.
Russell Westbrook played a major role down the stretch (in the fourth quarter and overtime).
Via The NBA: "RUSSELL WESTBROOK FORCES THE TURNOVER!!
NUGGETS WIN GAME 1 🔥"
Westbrook put up 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 5/17 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Nikola Jokic was asked about Westbrook's confidence.
Via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne: "From the KYP department. Jokic was asked what a game like this can do for Russell Westbrook’s confidence. “His confidence?” Jokic said with a knowing look. “I think he has the most confidence of anyone in this”"
Jokic had a fantastic performance, finishing with 29 points, nine rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and one block while shooting 12/24 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
Via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports: "There was a lot of chatter about Nikola Jokic’s defense during tonight’s 1st quarter. Didn’t hear much about it when the Nuggets held the Clippers to 75 points for the rest of the game + OT. What a playoff debut from David Adelman."
The Nuggets are coming off a year where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night (in Denver).