Nikola Jokic Makes Bold Statement After Nuggets-Clippers Game
On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets lost to the LA Clippers by a score of 117-83.
They are now down 2-1 in their first-round playoff series.
Nikola Jokic finished the loss with 23 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal while shooting 9/14 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Reporter: "How confident are you in your team's ability to bounce back, fight through adversity, be that fighter that you were just referencing?"
Jokic: "I think we were in this situation before and not even in playoffs. In the season. We always answer back, and hopefully, we're gonna do it again."
Despite the team's struggles, Jokic has been excellent during the series.
He has scored 78 points and dished out 35 assists in the first three games.
Via @NekiasNBA: "Percentage of touches that Nikola Jokic has been doubled on in this series:
G1 - 13.5%
G2 - 25.5%
G3 - 9.8%
Intrigue."
The Clippers were led (in Game 3) by Kawhi Leonard.
He put up 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/17 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Saturday (also in Los Angeles).
Via StatMuse: "Kawhi in three playoff games:
27.3 PPG
6.7 RPG
1.7 SPG
61/50/92% (!!!)
Cyborg."