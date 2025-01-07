Nikola Jokic Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement After Nuggets-Spurs Game
On Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs (in overtime) by a score of 122-111.
Nikola Jokic finished the victory with 46 points, nine rebounds, ten assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 19/35 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Nikola Jokic tonight:
46 PTS
9 REB
10 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
19/35 FG
First player to take 35 FGA in back-to-back games since Kobe Bryant in 2007."
After the game, Jokic spoke about going up against 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
Jokic: "I like to say he's a special player and thsoe kinds of players make you work hard and make you do a little bit extra. I'm kind of looking forward to playing against him a couple more years."
Wembanyama finished the loss with 20 points, 23 rebounds, three assists, one steal and four blocks while shooting 7/19 from the field and 2/12 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Spurs and Nuggets will face off (again) on April 2 in Denver.
Jokic will have an excellent chance to win his fourth MVP Award this season.
He is currently averaging 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 55.4% from the field and 47.7% from the three-point range in 31 games.
The Nuggets are 20-14 in 34 games, which has them as the fourth seed.