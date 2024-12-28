Nikola Jokic Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Cavs-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Nuggets had a poor defensive showing, losing by a score of 149-135.
Jokic finished the loss with 27 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and three steals while shooting 12/19 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he was brutally honest when he met with the media (h/t Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports).
Jokic: "I think how we play, that we are in a good spot. I think we are not even close where we're supposed to be. I think how bad we played, we're in a good spot. We need to start thinking about what I can do for this team to help. Not what can team do to help me."
Jokic makes a good point that even though the Nuggets have been up and down, they are still the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 16-13 record in 29 games.
In addition, they are just 3.0 games back of the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed.
Following their loss to the Cavs, the Nuggets will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Detroit Pistons.
At home, they have gone 8-5 in 13 games.
Jokic is averaging 30.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 49.1% from the three-point range in his first 26 games.
He is in his tenth NBA season (all with Denver).