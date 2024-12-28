Fastbreak

Nikola Jokic Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Cavs-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic met with the media after Friday's loss.

Ben Stinar

Nov 22, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) speaks to the media following the loss to the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
On Friday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nuggets had a poor defensive showing, losing by a score of 149-135.

Jokic finished the loss with 27 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and three steals while shooting 12/19 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

After the game, he was brutally honest when he met with the media (h/t Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports).

Jokic: "I think how we play, that we are in a good spot. I think we are not even close where we're supposed to be. I think how bad we played, we're in a good spot. We need to start thinking about what I can do for this team to help. Not what can team do to help me."

Jokic makes a good point that even though the Nuggets have been up and down, they are still the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 16-13 record in 29 games.

In addition, they are just 3.0 games back of the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed.

Dec 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Russell Westbrook (4) look on in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Following their loss to the Cavs, the Nuggets will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Detroit Pistons.

At home, they have gone 8-5 in 13 games.

Jokic is averaging 30.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 49.1% from the three-point range in his first 26 games.

He is in his tenth NBA season (all with Denver).

