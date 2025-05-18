Nikola Jokic Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Nuggets-Thunder Game
On Sunday afternoon, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were eliminated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Jokic finished the 125-93 loss with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while shooting 5/9 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Nikola Jokic had 9 FGA in the Game 7 loss.
That’s tied for the fewest shot attempts he’s had in a playoff game in his entire career."
After the game, the three-time MVP made a brutally honest statement when he met with the media.
Reporter: "Nikola, do you guys leave this series feeling like you guys are still close to being able to win another championship... Do you feel like this team can still win a championship as it's put together now?"
Jokic: "We didn't, so obviously, we can't. If we could, we would win it... We didn't win it, so we can't."
While Jokic had a quiet Game 7, he did an incredible job of keeping the Nuggets afloat during the playoffs.
Via StatMuse: "Nikola Jokic this playoffs:
1st in points
1st in rebounds
1st in assists
1st in steals
1st in stocks
1st in double-doubles
1st in triple-doubles
1st in field goals
Insane run."
As for the Thunder, they are now headed to their first Western Conference finals since 2016.
They will face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves with Game 1 on Tuesday.