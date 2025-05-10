Nikola Jokic Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Thunder-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets played the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets won by a score of 113-104 (in overtime) to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
Via Bleacher Report: "NUGGETS CLOSE OUT THUNDER IN OT 🔥
OKC was held to 2 PTS in overtime 😳"
Nikola Jokic finished the win with 20 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 8/25 from the field and 0/10 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Jokic career-lows tonight:
— Worst TS% in a playoff game
— Most turnovers in a playoff game
— Most missed threes in a playoff game
— 2nd most missed shots in a playoff game
and the Nuggets won the game."
After the game, Jokic made a brutally honest statement when he met with the media.
Jokic: "Basically, I was the worst player on the court today. But we won the game and that's most important."
Jokic is seen by most as the best player in the NBA, which is why his poor shooting performance is so shocking.
Via Real Sports: "Nikola Jokic becomes the 6th player ever to have 10+ 3PA without a make in a playoff game."
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also in Denver).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference finals (and face off against the Timberwolves or Warriors).