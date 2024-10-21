Nikola Jokic Makes Brutally Honest Statement Before Denver Nuggets Season
The Denver Nuggets will open up the regular season on Thursday evening when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Colorado.
They finished the preseason with a 1-4 record in five games.
On Monday, 2024 MVP Nikola Jokic made a very honest statement when he met with the media (h/t Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports).
Jokic: "We played really bad and poorly the whole preseason. Hopefully, we can do something a little bit better when the season comes."
Jokic is coming off another sensational season for the Nuggets.
He finished the year with averages of 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Nuggets were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
However, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Since winning the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat, the Nuggets have lost several key players.
Over the offseason, they moved on from Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who were valuable guards on their roster.
In the summer of 2023, Bruce Brown Jr. also departed (via free agency).
That said, as long as Jokic is on the team, the Nuggets will be seen as a contender.
The three-time MVP is going into his tenth season (all with Denver).
His career averages are 20.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range.