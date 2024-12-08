Nikola Jokic Makes Circus Shot That Doesn't Count In Nuggets-Wizards Game
On Saturday night, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are playing the Washington Wizards (in Washington, D.C.).
During the first half, Nikola Jokic made an incredible circus shot that got waived off by the referees.
The three-time MVP had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 5/7 from the field in his first 12 minutes of playing time.
Via Chase Hughes of Monumental SportsNetwork: "Nikola Jokic just made a shot over the backboard. In a game. It didn't count."
Bennett Durando of The Denver Post added more details.
Via Durando: "Scott Foster waves off shot over the backboard by Jokic that would’ve been an and-one, says foul is on the floor, Jokic argues, Nuggets take side-out, Jokic quickly gets and-one anyway, resumes argument."
Fans reacted on social media.
@JoelRushNBA: "Nikola Jokic swishes it in Larry Bird style from behind the backboard...
...the basket doesn't count from there, but still pretty cool."
@hunterunlocked: "jokic what is that shot and why did that go in"
@WhosImmortal: "this getting waved off is criminal"
Jokic entered play with averages of 29.9 points, 13.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Nuggets are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-9 record in 20 games.
Following their matchup with the Wizards, the Hawks will finish up their road trip when they play Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at State Farm Arena.