Nikola Jokic Makes Clear Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets beat the LA Clippers in Game 7 of their first-round series.
Nikola Jokic finished the 120-101 victory with 16 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Jokic just led his team in points, rebounds and assists in a playoff series for the NINTH time in his career
That is second-most all-time, trailing only LeBron James."
The Nuggets will now face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.
After Saturday's game, Jokic was asked about Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when he met with the media.
Jokic: "Very different player. He's playing on so many levels, speed... On so many levels, like scorer... Everything looks so easy for him. Even when you have like, oh that's a good defense, it feels so easy for him. He's amazing with the change of speed, change of rhythm and ball handling. He can post up guys, he can go by guys. He's shooting the ball; mid-range is perfect, like unguardable, basically."
Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander are seen as the two best players in the NBA this season.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished his seventh NBA season with averages of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Via NBA History: "Only 2 players in the last 40 years have recorded 30+ PTS in 40+ games over 3 consecutive seasons:
Michael Jordan
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander"