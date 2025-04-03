Nikola Jokic Makes Feelings Clear About Anthony Edwards After Timberwolves-Nuggets
On Tuesday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets played a thriller against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
While they lost by a score of 140-139 (in double-overtime), Jokic had one of the best games in NBA history.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "A new career high and the most points EVER in a triple-double"
After the game, Anthony Edwards spoke highly of Jokic.
Edwards (h/t Dane Moore of Blue Wire): "That might have been the best game of my life. That I've been a part of. Nikola Jokic... He might be the best basketball player I've ever seen. Like, close up. Besides myself, too myself."
When Jokic met with the media he was told about the quote from Edwards (and asked about his performance).
Jokic: "Ant is funny... He just took off. That's what superstars do, and he's a special person and special player, I think, in this league."
Edwards finished the win with 34 points, ten rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 12/25 from the field and 5/15 from the three-point range in 50 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Timberwolves got the season sweep against the Nuggets
4-0"
The Timberwolves continue to play well against the Nuggets, as they are coming off a season where they beat them in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Unless they meet in the 2025 postseason, Tuesday was the final meeting of the season between the two teams.
Via The NBA: "EVERY LEAD CHANGE IN THE 4Q AND OT FROM TIMBERWOLVES-NUGGETS ‼️
Look back at all the biggest moments from an instant classic in Denver 🔥"