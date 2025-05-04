Nikola Jokic Makes Feelings Clear About Oklahoma City Thunder
On Saturday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs when they beat the LA Clippers by a score of 120-101.
Jokic finished the victory with 16 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of platying time.
Via Real Sports: "Nikola Jokic this series:
24.0 PPG
11.6 RPG
10.1 APG
2.3 SPG
45.2% 3PT
Led the Nuggets in PTS, REB, AST, STL, & BLK."
The Nuggets will now face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Before the series, Jokic was asked for his thoughts on OKC.
Jokic (via the NBA on TNT): "They are definitely a very scary team on both ends. They're really playing by pushing the pace... Everything that they do is really hard, full speed. Hopefully, we can match them and exceed it."
Jokic is seen by many as the best player in the NBA.
However, the Thunder were the best team and have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (who may win the 2025 MVP Award over Jokic).
Via Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder: "Thunder vs Nuggets
Round 2
SGA v Jokic: Top 2 MVP candidates.
Russell Westbrook v OKC.
JDub. Chet. Dort. Hart. Caruso.
Murray. Gordon. MPJ. Braun.
Winner goes to the Western Conference Finals."
The two teams split their four meetings during the regular season.