Nikola Jokic Makes Feelings Clear About Oklahoma City Thunder

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic spoke about the OKC Thunder.

Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers during game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers during game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs when they beat the LA Clippers by a score of 120-101.

Jokic finished the victory with 16 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of platying time.

Via Real Sports: "Nikola Jokic this series:

24.0 PPG
11.6 RPG
10.1 APG
2.3 SPG
45.2% 3PT

Led the Nuggets in PTS, REB, AST, STL, & BLK."

The Nuggets will now face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Before the series, Jokic was asked for his thoughts on OKC.

Jokic (via the NBA on TNT): "They are definitely a very scary team on both ends. They're really playing by pushing the pace... Everything that they do is really hard, full speed. Hopefully, we can match them and exceed it."

Jokic is seen by many as the best player in the NBA.

However, the Thunder were the best team and have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (who may win the 2025 MVP Award over Jokic).

Via Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder: "Thunder vs Nuggets
Round 2

SGA v Jokic: Top 2 MVP candidates.

Russell Westbrook v OKC.

JDub. Chet. Dort. Hart. Caruso.
Murray. Gordon. MPJ. Braun.

Winner goes to the Western Conference Finals."

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The two teams split their four meetings during the regular season.

