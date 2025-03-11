Fastbreak

Nikola Jokic Makes Feelings Clear About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Nuggets-Thunder

Nikola Jokic met with the media after Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Sep 26, 2024; Denver, Co, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during Denver Nuggets Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2024; Denver, Co, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during Denver Nuggets Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) by a score of 140-127.

Nikola Jokic finished with 35 points, 18 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 15/20 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

He is notably at the front of the MVP race with Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

After the game, Jokic was asked about the MVP race.

Jokic (h/t Katy Winge of AltitudeTV): "I will say I think I’m playing the best basketball of my life so if that’s enough it’s enough. If not, the guy deserves it. He’s really amazing."

NBA
Mar 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends a drive by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 59 games.

Via NBA World: "The MVP’s in their last 2 H2H matchups:

Nikola Jokic
35 PTS - 18 REB - 8 AST - W
24 PTS - 13 REB - 9 AST - L

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
25 PTS - 3 REB - 7 AST - L
40 PTS - 8 REB - 5 AST - W

Call it now, who will win the MVP?"

NBA
Nov 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes the backwards over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jokic has won the MVP Award in three of the previous four years.

He is in his 10th NBA season (all with Denver).

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 63 games.

He is in his seventh NBA season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.