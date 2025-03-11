Nikola Jokic Makes Feelings Clear About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Nuggets-Thunder
On Monday, the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) by a score of 140-127.
Nikola Jokic finished with 35 points, 18 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 15/20 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
He is notably at the front of the MVP race with Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
After the game, Jokic was asked about the MVP race.
Jokic (h/t Katy Winge of AltitudeTV): "I will say I think I’m playing the best basketball of my life so if that’s enough it’s enough. If not, the guy deserves it. He’s really amazing."
Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 59 games.
Via NBA World: "The MVP’s in their last 2 H2H matchups:
Nikola Jokic
35 PTS - 18 REB - 8 AST - W
24 PTS - 13 REB - 9 AST - L
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
25 PTS - 3 REB - 7 AST - L
40 PTS - 8 REB - 5 AST - W
Call it now, who will win the MVP?"
Jokic has won the MVP Award in three of the previous four years.
He is in his 10th NBA season (all with Denver).
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 63 games.
He is in his seventh NBA season.