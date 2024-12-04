Nikola Jokic Makes Honest Draymond Green Comment After Warriors-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors by a score of 119-115 (at home).
The Warriors have now lost five straight games (and they were playing without Draymond Green).
After the victory, Jokic was asked for his thoughts on the Warriors this season (h/t DNVR Sports).
He spoke highly of Green.
Jokic: "To be honest, I didn't watch them play. I know they had a really good start. I know they lost five in a row with today. I think Draymond, of course, we all respect him. He's a big factor of how they play on both sides of the basketball."
Without having to be guarded by Green, Jokic went off for 38 points, ten rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block while shooting 14/24 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets improved to 11-8 in 19 games.
The three-time MVP is currently averaging 30.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 52.2% from the three-point range in 16 games.
Via StatMuse: "Jokic tonight:
38 PTS
10 REB
6 AST
5 STL
His third career 35/10/5/5 game, ties Harden and Bird for most all-time."
As for Green, the 2017 Defensive Play of The Year is averaging 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 19 games.
The Warriors dropped to 12-8 on the season.