Fastbreak

Nikola Jokic Makes Honest Draymond Green Comment After Warriors-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic spoke about Draymond Green after Tuesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) battles for position with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) battles for position with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors by a score of 119-115 (at home).

The Warriors have now lost five straight games (and they were playing without Draymond Green).

After the victory, Jokic was asked for his thoughts on the Warriors this season (h/t DNVR Sports).

He spoke highly of Green.

Jokic: "To be honest, I didn't watch them play. I know they had a really good start. I know they lost five in a row with today. I think Draymond, of course, we all respect him. He's a big factor of how they play on both sides of the basketball."

Without having to be guarded by Green, Jokic went off for 38 points, ten rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block while shooting 14/24 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

The Nuggets improved to 11-8 in 19 games.

NBA
Dec 3, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) talks with referee Justin Van Duyne (64) in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The three-time MVP is currently averaging 30.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 52.2% from the three-point range in 16 games.

Via StatMuse: "Jokic tonight:

38 PTS
10 REB
6 AST
5 STL

His third career 35/10/5/5 game, ties Harden and Bird for most all-time."

As for Green, the 2017 Defensive Play of The Year is averaging 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 19 games.

The Warriors dropped to 12-8 on the season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.