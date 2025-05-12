Nikola Jokic Makes Honest Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement After Thunder-Nuggets
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets lost (at home) to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 92-87.
The series is now tied up at 2-2.
Via Tim Reynolds of AP: "Nuggets-Thunder today: The worst combined field goal percentage in a playoff game in 21 years. Congratulations to all involved."
Despite the low scoring game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 25 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 8/19 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the fastest OKC player to record 200/50/50 in a single postseason."
After the game, Nikola Jokic spoke about Gilgeous-Alexander when he met with the media.
Jokic: "We we're trying to give him different looks. He's a great player. We didn't do enough like we did the first game maybe helping C.B. or Russ or whoever is on the ball just to give him a little bit of extra attention.... Shai is an amazing player. He was really good tonight. He was one of the reasons why they won the game."
Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic are the two frontrunners to win the 2025 MVP Award.
Via David Shepard of SiriusXM NBA Radio: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the difference as he completely outplayed Nikola Jokic in 4th quarter. One MVP delivered, the other couldn't make a layup
Never thought in my lifetime Jokic in 3 straight games would shoot less than 38% from the floor. Thunder defense was incredible!"
Game 5 will be on Tuesday night at Oklahoma City.