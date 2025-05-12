Fastbreak

Nikola Jokic Makes Honest Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement After Thunder-Nuggets

Nikola Jokic spoke about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after Game 4.

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) following the overtime win against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets lost (at home) to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 92-87.

The series is now tied up at 2-2.

Via Tim Reynolds of AP: "Nuggets-Thunder today: The worst combined field goal percentage in a playoff game in 21 years. Congratulations to all involved."

Despite the low scoring game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 25 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 8/19 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.

Via Real Sports: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the fastest OKC player to record 200/50/50 in a single postseason."

After the game, Nikola Jokic spoke about Gilgeous-Alexander when he met with the media.

Jokic: "We we're trying to give him different looks. He's a great player. We didn't do enough like we did the first game maybe helping C.B. or Russ or whoever is on the ball just to give him a little bit of extra attention.... Shai is an amazing player. He was really good tonight. He was one of the reasons why they won the game."

Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic are the two frontrunners to win the 2025 MVP Award.

Via David Shepard of SiriusXM NBA Radio: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the difference as he completely outplayed Nikola Jokic in 4th quarter. One MVP delivered, the other couldn't make a layup

Never thought in my lifetime Jokic in 3 straight games would shoot less than 38% from the floor. Thunder defense was incredible!"

Game 5 will be on Tuesday night at Oklahoma City.

