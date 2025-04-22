Nikola Jokic Makes Honest Statement After Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets lost to the LA Clippers (at home) by a score of 105-102.
The series is now tied up at 1-1.
Via Bleacher Report: "CLIPPERS HOLD OFF NUGGETS IN WILD ENDING 😱🔥
WHAT. A. GAME."
After the loss, Nikola Jokic made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Reporter: "How much does the mindset change leaving here tied 1-1 instead of being up 2-0?"
Jokic: "I think we could be down 2-0... We can be up 2-0. I think it's a great two games... I think if you're a basketball fan, this is probably the best basketball you can watch... We had a really good two games and if you're a basketball fan, I think it's a pleasure to watch."
Jokic finished the loss with 26 points, 12 rebounds, ten assists and three steals while shooting 8/16 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Nikola Jokic in the 2nd half:
5 turnovers
5 field goals
5 assists
He didn't sit."
Game 3 of the series will be on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
The Nuggets have gone 24-17 in the 41 games they have played on the road away from Denver.
Jokic is in his 10th NBA year (all with the Nuggets).
He finished this past season with averages of 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range.