Nikola Jokic Makes Honest Statement After Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets lost (at home) to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 123-100.
They had their nine-game winning streak snapped.
Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic finished the loss with 12 points, 13 rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 2/7 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Jokic (h/t DNVR Nuggets): "We had a nine-game winning streak against teams that were injured and teams that were not good or high in the standings. Maybe, we tricked ourselves in that we are playing good."
Despite the loss, the Nuggets are still the third seed in the Western Conference with a 37-20 record in 57 games.
They are also an impressive 20-9 in the 29 games they have played at home in Denver.
Via Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports: "Nuggets getting embarrassed on their home floor by the Lakers on national TV is one way for the win streak to end.
LeBron is so good. Luka is so good.
Those two were the best players on the floor tonight and it wasn't close."
Following the Lakers, the Nuggets will resume action on Monday night when they visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.
On the road, they have gone 17-11 in 28 games.
Jokic is averaging 29.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.4% from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range.