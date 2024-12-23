Nikola Jokic Makes Honest Statement After Nuggets-Pelicans Game

Nikola Jokić & Jamal Murray brought their 1-2 punch to New Orleans for an OT win!



Nikola: 27 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST

Jamal: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL



The pair combined for 25 of their 54 PTS in the 4Q and OT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bs3nQ1GUGs