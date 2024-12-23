Nikola Jokic Makes Honest Statement After Nuggets-Pelicans Game
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Pelicans (in New Orleans) by a score of 132-129.
Nikola Jokic finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/20 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Nikola Jokic tonight:
27 PTS
13 REB
10 AST
2-3 3P
The only player with double-digit triple-doubles this season."
After the game, Jokic made an honest statement when he spoke to AltitudeTV.
The Nuggets had trailed by as many as 17 points before winning the game in overtime.
Reporter: "How do you guys keep your composure when you get down, and yet there doesn't seem any panic on this team?"
Jokic: "I don't know. Seems like we just like it that way. I don't know... We should be more hungry."
Jokic is now averaging an incredible 30.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 56.5% from the field and 51.0% from the three-point range in 23 games.
The Nuggets improved to 15-11 in 26 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the west.