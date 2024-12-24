Nikola Jokic Makes Sarcastic Comment After Suns-Nuggets Game
On Monday night, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets had a dominant 117-90 win over the Phoenix Suns at home.
Jokic finished the victory with 32 points, two rebounds and seven assists while shooting 12/17 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the two-time MVP made a sarcstic comment when he met with the media.
Reporter: "You guys are 5-0 on the second night of back-to-backs now. What has helped the team be able to accomplish that?"
Jokic: "I think we like it when it's hard and we don't like it when it's easy... Every time we have a couple days off, it seems like we are playing bad. Maybe just have them back-to-back all the way through the end of the season."
Reporter: "82 games in 82 days?"
Jokic: "Yeah, why not?"
The Nuggets have had their moments, but they have not looked like a contender to start the season.
Right now, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 16-11 record in 27 games.
Over the last ten games, the Nuggets have won six (and they are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Jokic has had another MVP-caliber season.
The future Hall of Famer has averages of 30.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 56.9% from the field and 51.9% from the three-point range in 24 games.
On Wednesday, the Nuggets will play the Suns in Phoenix.