Nikola Jokic Makes Sincere Russell Westbrook Statement After Denver Nuggets Beat Kings
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings (at home) by a score of 132-123.
Russell Westbrook has a been a huge addition to the team, and he finished the win with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 7/10 from the field.
After the game, Nikola Jokic spoke highly of his teammate.
Jokic (h/t DNVR Nuggets): "I think he's a great veteran. A great leader. Great influence on the young guys. Off the court, I think he's a really good guy to have around."
Westbrook and Jokic have become one of the most entertaining duos in the NBA.
They are both future Hall of Famers (and have won a combined four MVP awards).
Via Rob Perez: "Thinking about that answer Jokic gave to Shaq’s question re: Russ the other night. tl;dr Jokic essentially said “Russ always knows” when/where/how to find him during the small window of opportunity. I just watched Westbrook pass up a wide open 3 with the game on the line, drive into three guys, draw just enough attention from them, and dump it off to Nikola in traffic, mid-air, for a short two. That had no business working and yet it always does."
Jokic finished the win with an incredible 35 points, 22 rebounds, 17 assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/19 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets will resume action on Saturday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.