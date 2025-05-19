Nikola Jokic Makes Viral Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement After Nuggets-Thunder Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 125-93 (to advance to the Western Conference finals).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the win with 35 points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 12/19 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to close series vs. Nuggets:
Game 7: 35 PTS, 63.2% FG
Game 6: 32 PTS, 68.8% FG
Game 5: 31 PTS, 52.2% FG
Thunder advance to Western Conference Finals for first time since 2016."
After the game, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic spoke about Gilgeous-Alexander (via the NBA).
Jokic: "He's a special player. His shot selection, his shot's capability, making his own shots, separation, playing at his rhythm. Defensively, he was like always tipping the balls, always blocking shots... He's a special player."
Jokic finished the Game 7 loss with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while shooting 5/9 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via HoopsHype: "Nikola Jokic says goodbye to the 2024-25 season as the best player in the playoffs, per HoopsHype's Global Rating.
Shai at No. 2."
The Thunder will now face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.
Game 1 will be on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.
Via @big_business_: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Nikola Jokic this series:
Shai Gilgeous Alexander:
29.7 PPG
6.6 AST
6.4 REB
2.0 TOV
1.6 SPG
62.8% TS
Nikola Jokic:
28.4 PPG
13.9 REB
5.9 AST
4.4 TOV
1.7 SPG
59.2% TS"