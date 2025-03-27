Nikola Jokic's Mind-Blowing Pass Went Viral In Bucks-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Milwaukee Bucks (at home).
During the game, Nikola Jokic made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "NIKOLA JOKIĆ. DOING WILD THINGS IN HIS RETURN. 😱😱😱"
Jokic made his return to the starting lineup after missing five straight games due to injury.
He had 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while shooting 12/20 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in his first 31 minutes of playing time.
Via Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports: "Verdict on Nikola Jokic's first quarter back:
-Still awesome
-Rusty and missed a few reads/taps here or there
-Not moving great still
-Pickett-Russ-Watson trio didn't do any favors for offensive spacing"
Jokic came into play with averages of 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via Underdog: "Nikola Jokic had Brook Lopez and the entire Bucks defense LOST"
The Nuggets are glad to get Jokic back because they have gone just 4-6 over their last ten games.
They are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 45-28 record in 73 games.
Following their showdown with the Bucks, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Utah Jazz.
At home, they have gone 23-12 in the 35 games they have played in Denver.