Nikola Jokic's Mind-Blowing Pass Went Viral In Bucks-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic made an incredible pass during Wednesday's game.

Dec 3, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Milwaukee Bucks (at home).

During the game, Nikola Jokic made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "NIKOLA JOKIĆ. DOING WILD THINGS IN HIS RETURN. 😱😱😱"

Jokic made his return to the starting lineup after missing five straight games due to injury.

He had 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while shooting 12/20 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in his first 31 minutes of playing time.

Via Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports: "Verdict on Nikola Jokic's first quarter back:

-Still awesome
-Rusty and missed a few reads/taps here or there
-Not moving great still
-Pickett-Russ-Watson trio didn't do any favors for offensive spacing"

Jokic came into play with averages of 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.

Via Underdog: "Nikola Jokic had Brook Lopez and the entire Bucks defense LOST"

The Nuggets are glad to get Jokic back because they have gone just 4-6 over their last ten games.

They are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 45-28 record in 73 games.

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the net against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Following their showdown with the Bucks, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Utah Jazz.

At home, they have gone 23-12 in the 35 games they have played in Denver.

