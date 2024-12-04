Nikola Jokic's Move On Steph Curry Went Viral In Warriors-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors played a thrilling game in Colorado.
During the game, Nikola Jokic had an incredible ball fake on Steph Curry that got a lot of views on social media (h/t House of Highlights).
He faked a pass, which had Curry looking in the other direction.
The three-time MVP then nailed a shot over the two-time MVP.
Many people reacted to the highlight on social media.
BasketNews: "Nikola Jokic’s fake move was so slick, it left Steph Curry guessing 🫣"
@TedBuddy8: "Nuggets play of the game. Jokic completely fakes out Steph Curry by raising the ball above his head"
NBA UK: "Jokic had him LOST with the fake! 🃏"
@JelonMusks: "HORRIBLE defense…"
Jokic continued his dominance, finishing with 38 points, ten rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block while shooting 14/24 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets improved to 11-8 in 19 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
The three-time MVP is averaging 30.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 52.2% from the three-point range in 16 games.
Former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl wrote on X: "The Nuggets have been MORE reliant on Joker the past five years than the Bulls EVER were on Jordan.
Jokic is the primary rebounder, passer, playmaker and leader every game!"
As for Curry, he finished the loss with 24 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.
The Warriors (12-8) have lost five straight games.