Nikola Jokic Moves Ahead Of Kevin Durant On NBA All-Time List
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
Nikola Jokic had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while shooting 5/9 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 34 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant (709) for 35th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Durant, the next player for Jokic to pass will be Kyle Lowry (730).
Jokic finished his 10th NBA regular season with averages of 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He helped lead the Nuggets to the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the LA Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Via StatMuse: "Nikola Jokic this season:
— 30/13/10
— 1st in triple-doubles
— 1st ever 30/20/20 game
— Most PTS ever in triple-double
— Most triple-doubles by a center
— 1st non-PG to average triple-double
— Top 3 in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG
Record breaking season."
If the Nuggets lose Game 7 to the Thunder, they will be eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the second round (in Game 7) for the second straight season.
They won the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.