Nikola Jokic Moves Ahead Of Wilt Chamberlain On All-Time NBA Playoff List
UPDATE: The Nuggets won by a score of 121-119.
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/17 from the field in his first 26 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Wilt Chamberlain (673) for 37th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Chamberlain, the next player for Jokic to pass will be Michael Cooper (703).
Jokic and the Nuggets beat the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs (in seven games).
The three-time MVP finished the series with averages of 24.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 42.2% from the three-point range.
Via The NBA: "Nikola Jokić in his career has led Denver in total points, total rebounds, and total assists in 220 games (reg. season + playoffs)
It's the second-most games in NBA history:
LeBron - 315 games
Jokić - 220 games
Giannis - 201 games"
The Nuggets finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Nuggets).
Via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne: "Jokic has 24 points and 20 rebounds as we head into the fourth quarter here in Game 1 👀"
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday night (also in Oklahoma City).