Nikola Jokic Nearly Made The Greatest Shot In NBA History Against Lakers
On Saturday night, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets crushed the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 127-102.
Jokic finished the victory with 34 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/20 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Jokic nearly made one of the greatest shots in NBA history.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "Nikola Jokić tries anything and does it so much better than everyone else I don’t even care that this didn’t go in"
Many people reacted to the shot attempt.
@RIDING4Russ: "Would have been the greatest shot ever if it had went in lol. Bit the iq of jokic is just incredible. He must practice that. That can't be the first time he's tried this."
@zachgotlieb: "There’s absolutely no reason this should have been as close as it was"
@DKSportsbook: "Literally HOW did Jokic almost find a way to make this full court shot 😂"
@TonyREast: "Jokic just had… probably the greatest missed shot in NBA history"
@theironmamba: "Jokic just had the most amazing missed shot I’ve ever seen.
A one-handed, 88-foot, .03 left tap that was way closer than what should be humanly possible."
@MikeyDalvit: "If Jokic had made that tap shot full court they should have handed him the MVP on the spot"
Jokic is averaging 30.3 points, 13.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.8% from the field and 56.3% from the three-point range in 12 games.
The Nuggets will resume action on Monday when they return home to host the New York Knicks.