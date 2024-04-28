Nikola Jokic's No-Look Pass Went Viral In Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series (in California).
During the first half, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "JOKIC THE BEHIND THE BACK DIME TO MPJ 👀"
Jokic had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists while shooting 3/6 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in his first 12 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star center is coming off another excellent regular season where he averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He will have an excellent chance to win his third MVP Award.
The Nuggets have a 3-0 lead over the Lakers, so a victory on Saturday will conclude the series with a sweep.
Most recently, the Nuggets beat the Lakers (in Game 3 on Thursday) by a score of 112-105.
Jokic had 24 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 9/13 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series (if the Lakers win) would be on Monday evening in Denver.
Whoever wins the series will face off against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Phoenix Suns in the second round.
The Nuggets have won each of their previous 11 matchups with the Lakers.