Nikola Jokic's No-Look Pass Went Viral In Nuggets-Rockets Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets played the Houston Rockets in Texas.
The Nuggets won by a score of 126-111.
During the game, Nikola Jokic made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "NIKOLA DOESN'T LOOK BUT YOU SHOULD"
Jokic finished the win with 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block while shooting 7/10 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "Nikola Jokić loved the way the Nuggets showed up today.
He’s also loves the fact that he’s going to get a couple days in the sun by the pool.
Denver gets 50 wins as the regular season comes to an end."
Jokic had another incredible regular season with averages of 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via The NBA: "More history for a special player
Nikola Jokić is the 3rd player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season, joining Russell Westbrook (4x) and Oscar Robertson!"
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They will play James Harden and the LA Clippers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints: "The LA Clippers will take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their first round series on Saturday, April 19th at 12:30PM PST."