Nikola Jokic's No-Look Pass Went Viral In Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
UPDATE: The Timberwolves won by a score of 98-90.
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
During the first half, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Jokic draws 2... fires the no-look to KCP for 3!"
Jokic finished the first half with 13 points, 15 rebounds and five assists while shooting 6/12 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets led by a score of 53-38.
Jokic is coming off another MVP season where he averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Whoever wins Game 7 will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs defeated Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round (in six games).
Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals will be on Wednesday evening (in Denver or Minnesota).
The Nuggets are coming off a season where they won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
Jokic is in his ninth season in the league and has already established among the 50 greatest players ever.