Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) hug after a game at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets will play the Chicago Bulls (at home) in Colorado.

For the game, the Nuggets will remain without their best player, as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has been ruled out.

Jokic has missed each of the previous four games, so this will be his fifth straight out of action.

Via DNVR Nuggets: "𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Nikola Jokic (ankle) is out tonight vs. Bulls

Michael Malone says Jokic will return at some point during the Nuggets' current 5-game home stand."

Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.

Via NBA Retweet: "Some of Nikola Jokic’s craziest stat lines from this season

56 PTS | 16 REB | 8 AST | 56.4 FG%

31 PTS | 21 REB | 22 AST | 3 STL

35 PTS | 22 REB | 17 AST | 1 TOV

48 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST | 3 STL

30 PTS | 11 REB | 14 AST | 84.6 FG%"

Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) smiles on the court before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 45-27 record in 72 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Following the Bulls, the Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) lines up a three-point basket in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As for the Bulls, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-40 record in their first 71 games.

