Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Nuggets Game
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets will play the Chicago Bulls (at home) in Colorado.
For the game, the Nuggets will remain without their best player, as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has been ruled out.
Jokic has missed each of the previous four games, so this will be his fifth straight out of action.
Via DNVR Nuggets: "𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Nikola Jokic (ankle) is out tonight vs. Bulls
Michael Malone says Jokic will return at some point during the Nuggets' current 5-game home stand."
Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via NBA Retweet: "Some of Nikola Jokic’s craziest stat lines from this season
56 PTS | 16 REB | 8 AST | 56.4 FG%
31 PTS | 21 REB | 22 AST | 3 STL
35 PTS | 22 REB | 17 AST | 1 TOV
48 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST | 3 STL
30 PTS | 11 REB | 14 AST | 84.6 FG%"
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 45-27 record in 72 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Bulls, the Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.
As for the Bulls, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-40 record in their first 71 games.