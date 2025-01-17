Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Heat-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets will be in Florida to play the Miami Heat.
For the game, the Nuggets could remain without their best player, as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is on the injury report.
He also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports on Thursday: "Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable tomorrow in Miami with a right elbow sprain, a great outcome for Denver regardless of if he plays or not."
Jokic is in the middle of another outstanding season with averages of 30.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field and 47.4% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via StatMuse: "Highest 3P% this season:
47.8 — Sabonis
47.1 — Jokic
While also being 1st and 2nd in the NBA in RPG + APG."
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-16 record in 40 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten, but most recently lost to the Houston Rockets (without Jokic) by a score of 128-108.
Following the Heat, the Nuggets will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Orlando Magic.
On the road, they are 12-8 in 20 games away from Denver.
As for Miami, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-19 record in 39 games.
They are 10-7 in 17 games at home.