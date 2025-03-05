Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Kings-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Sacramento Kings in Colorado.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Nikola Jokic is on the injury report.
The three-time MVP is averaging 28.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field and 44.3% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "QUESTIONABLE:
Aaron Gordon (Left Ankle Sprain)
Zeke Nnaji (Left Ankle Sprain)
Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation)
Peyton Watson (Right Knee Sprain)
Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Inflammation)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon)
Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)"
The Nuggets are coming off a 110-103 loss to the Boston Celtics (on the road).
Jokic finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 9/15 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via @TheLeadSM: "Biggest on/off net rating swing this season (min. 600 minutes):
22.0 - Jokic
16.3 - SGA
13.9 - Day’Ron Sharpe
13.4 - Zion Williamson
13.4 - Franz Wagner
13.2 - Dorian Finney-Smith
13.2 - Lonzo Ball
11.7 - Zubac
11.5 - Christian Braun
11.5 - Aaron Nesmith
10.1 - John Collins"
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 39-22 record in 61 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
At home, the Nuggets are 20-9 in 29 games.