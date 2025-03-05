Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Kings-Nuggets Game

QUESTIONABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Left Ankle Sprain)

Zeke Nnaji (Left Ankle Sprain)

Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation)

Peyton Watson (Right Knee Sprain)

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Inflammation)



OUT:

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon)

Julian Strawther (Left Knee…