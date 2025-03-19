Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets will play the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is on the injury report.
The 2023 NBA Champion missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Denver Nuggets (on Tuesday): "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Lakers:
PROBABLE:
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE:
Nikola Jokić (Right Elbow Contusion/Left Ankle Impingement)
Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)
Christian Braun (Left Foot Inflammation)
OUT:
Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
Jokic is having an incredible year with averages of 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
He is in his 10th season.
Via The NBA (on March 8, 2025): "31 POINTS.
21 REBOUNDS.
22 ASSISTS.
THE FIRST-EVER 30+ PT, 20+ REB, 20+ AST GAME IN NBA HISTORY
NIKOLA JOKIĆ IS TRULY SOMETHING SPECIAL."
The Nuggets are coming off a 114-105 win over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
They are 44-25 in 69 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
Over their last ten games, the Nuggets have gone 6-4.
Following the Lakers, they will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night in Oregon.