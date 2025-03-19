Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Lakers:



PROBABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Right Elbow Contusion/Left Ankle Impingement)

Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)

Christian Braun (Left Foot… pic.twitter.com/o8mFhqEWyu