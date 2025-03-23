Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Rockets Game
On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.
For the game, they will remain without their best player, as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has been ruled out.
Jokic has missed each of the previous three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of action.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Rockets:
PROBABLE:
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)
Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)
Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)
OUT:
Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)
Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
Jokic is currently averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via StatMamba (on March 10): "Nikola Jokic since the All-Star break:
24.6 PPG
15.1 RPG
11.7 APG
57.4% FG
Leading the NBA in both REB & AST in that span."
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 44-27 record in 71 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and lost two in a row).
Following the Rockets, the Nuggets will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Chicago Bulls.
As for the Rockets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 46-25 record in 71 games.
They have won nine in a row.