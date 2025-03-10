Fastbreak

Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Thunder Game

Nikola Jokic is on the injury report for Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets will face off against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Nikola Jokic is on the injury report (listed as questionable).

Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.4% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.

Nikola Jokic
Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) moves the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Nuggets lost to the Thunder on Sunday by a score of 127-103.

Jokic finished the loss with 24 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 10/23 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.

NBA
Mar 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 41-23 in 64 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

On the road, the Nuggets are 19-14 in 33 games away from Denver.

Following the Thunder, the Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday when they return home to host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.