Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Thunder Game
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets will face off against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Nikola Jokic is on the injury report (listed as questionable).
Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.4% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Nuggets lost to the Thunder on Sunday by a score of 127-103.
Jokic finished the loss with 24 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 10/23 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 41-23 in 64 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
On the road, the Nuggets are 19-14 in 33 games away from Denver.
Following the Thunder, the Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday when they return home to host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.