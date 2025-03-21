Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Trail Blazers Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets will play the Trail Blazers in Portland, Oregon.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as two-time MVP Nikola Jokic has been ruled out.
Jokic has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (ankle) listed out for Friday."
Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Leaders in points generated per game:
1. Nikola Jokic: 55.7
2. Trae Young: 52.7
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 49.4
4. Cade Cunningham: 49.0
5. Luka Doncic: 47.5
The top offensive hubs currently based off their own scoring and points they create for others."
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 44-26 record in 70 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following their showdown with the Trail Blazers, the Nuggets will play their next game on Sunday night against the Rockets in Houston.
Via The NBA (on March 8): "NIKOLA JOKIĆ A CAREER-HIGH 22 ASSISTS
Part of the first-ever 30-20-20 game in NBA history.
What a brilliant performance from a brilliant player."
As for Portland, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-39 record in 70 games.
They have won three in a row.