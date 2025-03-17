Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets will face off against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is on the injury report.
Via The Denver Nuggets (on Sunday): "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Warriors:
PROBABLE:
Christian Braun (Left Foot Inflammation)
QUESTIONABLE:
Nikola Jokić (Right Elbow Contusion/Left Ankle Impingement)
Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)
OUT:
Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via ClutchPoints: "Nikola Jokic through 3 quarters would STILL lead the NBA in triple-doubles.
Jokic has a league-leading 29 triple-doubles this year, including the first-ever 30-20-20 stat line in history.
He completed 19 of those triple-doubles through 3 quarters - which would still lead the NBA."
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-25 record in 68 games.
They are 20-14 in the 34 games they have played on the road away from Denver.
Following Golden State, the Nuggets will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
As for Golden State, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 39-28 record in their first 67 games of the season.