Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Spurs-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets will play the San Antonio Spurs (at home) in Colorado.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has been ruled out.
Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Update ahead of tonight’s game against the Spurs:
OUT:
Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)
Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)
Aaron Gordon (Illness/Right Calf Injury Management)
Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Inflammation)
Peyton Watson (Right Knee Inflammation)
Michael Porter Jr. (Personal Reasons)
Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
The Nuggets are coming off a 140-139 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (also at home).
Jokic finished with an outstanding 61 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 18/29 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 53 minutes of playing time.
Via ClutchPoints: "There have been...
91 60-point games in NBA history
7,117 20-rebound games in NBA history
237 20-assist games in NBA history
Last night, Nikola Jokic became the second player to do all three in a single season, joining Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68)"
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-29 record in 76 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.