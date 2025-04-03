Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Spurs-Nuggets Game

There have been...



🔹 91 60-point games in NBA history

🔹 7,117 20-rebound games in NBA history

🔹 237 20-assist games in NBA history



Last night, Nikola Jokic became the second player to do all three in a single season, joining Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) 😲 pic.twitter.com/bDYIRd0IXW