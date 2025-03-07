Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Suns-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns in Colorado.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is on the injury report.
Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Via The Denver Nuggets on Thursday: "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Suns:
PROBABLE:
Zeke Nnaji (Left Ankle Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE:
Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Inflammation)
Aaron Gordon (Left Ankle Sprain)
OUT:
Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon)"
The Nuggets are coming off a 116-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings (at home).
Jokic finished the win with 22 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 9/18 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Nikola Jokic this season:
28.8 PPG (3rd in NBA)
12.8 RPG (3rd in NBA)
10.4 APG (2nd in NBA)"
The Nuggets come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 40-22 record in 62 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Suns, the Nuggets will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon.
As for the Suns, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 29-33 record in 62 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.