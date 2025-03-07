Fastbreak

Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Suns-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic is on the injury report for Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts on the bench in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns in Colorado.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is on the injury report.

Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 56 games.

Via The Denver Nuggets on Thursday: "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Suns:

PROBABLE: 
Zeke Nnaji (Left Ankle Sprain) 

QUESTIONABLE:
Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Inflammation) 
Aaron Gordon (Left Ankle Sprain)

OUT:
Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain) 
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon)"

The Nuggets are coming off a 116-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings (at home).

Jokic finished the win with 22 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 9/18 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.

Via Real Sports: "Nikola Jokic this season:

28.8 PPG (3rd in NBA)
12.8 RPG (3rd in NBA)
10.4 APG (2nd in NBA)"

The Nuggets come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 40-22 record in 62 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.

Following the Suns, the Nuggets will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon.

Mar 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As for the Suns, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 29-33 record in 62 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.

