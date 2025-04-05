Nikola Jokic's Pass To Russell Westbrook Went Viral In Nuggets-Warriors Game

Jokic MVP case:



— Top 3 in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG

— 1st in double-doubles

— 1st in triple-doubles

— More PPG, RPG, APG, SPG than last MVP

— 1st 30/20/20 game

— 60-point triple-double

— Most PTS in a triple-double



The 1st non-PG to average a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/b2uXo7hkTe