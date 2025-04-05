Nikola Jokic's Pass To Russell Westbrook Went Viral In Nuggets-Warriors Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets are in San Francisco playing the Golden State Warriors.
During the first quarter, Nikola Jokic made a sensational pass to Russell Westbrook that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "ANOTHER BEHIND THE BACK 😮💨"
Jokic had an incredible first quarter.
Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic first quarter:
15 PTS
3 REB
3 AST
6-8 FG
and another one of these absurd passes"
Many people reacted to the highlight.
@moosemanmontana: "The king of passing"
@DenverNuggetsF6: "Goat passer"
@daphotoBuff: "HES THE GOAT. MV4"
@GeoffStoddart: "He's so fun to watch play"
Jokic is having an amazing season with averages of 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via StatMuse: "Jokic MVP case:
— Top 3 in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG
— 1st in double-doubles
— 1st in triple-doubles
— More PPG, RPG, APG, SPG than last MVP
— 1st 30/20/20 game
— 60-point triple-double
— Most PTS in a triple-double
The 1st non-PG to average a triple-double."