Nikola Jokic's Pass To Russell Westbrook Went Viral In Nuggets-Warriors Game

Nikola Jokic made an excellent pass to Russell Westbrook.

Nov 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) embraces guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) embraces guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets are in San Francisco playing the Golden State Warriors.

During the first quarter, Nikola Jokic made a sensational pass to Russell Westbrook that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The Denver Nuggets: "ANOTHER BEHIND THE BACK 😮‍💨"

Jokic had an incredible first quarter.

Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic first quarter:

15 PTS
3 REB
3 AST
6-8 FG
and another one of these absurd passes"

Many people reacted to the highlight.

@moosemanmontana: "The king of passing"

@DenverNuggetsF6: "Goat passer"

@daphotoBuff: "HES THE GOAT. MV4"

@GeoffStoddart: "He's so fun to watch play"

Jokic is having an amazing season with averages of 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.

Via StatMuse: "Jokic MVP case:

— Top 3 in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG
— 1st in double-doubles
— 1st in triple-doubles
— More PPG, RPG, APG, SPG than last MVP
— 1st 30/20/20 game
— 60-point triple-double
— Most PTS in a triple-double

The 1st non-PG to average a triple-double."

