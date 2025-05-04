Nikola Jokic's Pass Went Viral In Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are playing the LA Clippers at Ball Arena for Game 7.
Nikola Jokic had 11 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block while shooting 4/10 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 22 minutes of playing time.
He also made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media
Via The NBA: "WHAT A PASS BY THE JOKER TO BRAUN UP THE COURT 😲 LAC/DEN Game 7 1Q is LIVE on TNT!"
Jokic is coming off a game where he put up 25 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block while shooting 11/22 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
However, the Nuggets lost Game 6 by a score of 111-105 (in Los Angeles).
Whoever wins Saturday's game will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.
Via The NBA: "The best two words in sports… GAME 7!
Kawhi, Harden and the Clippers.
Jokić, Murray and the Nuggets.
It’s win or go home with a trip to the West Semis on the line. Don’t miss LAC/DEN Game 7 tonight at 7:30pm/et on TNT!"
Jokic is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Nuggets).
He led the franchise to the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
The future Hall of Famer is in the running to win the 2025 MVP Award.