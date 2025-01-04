Fastbreak

Nikola Jokic's Quote About Victor Wembanyama Went Viral After Spurs-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic spoke about Victor Wembanyma after Friday's game.

Apr 19, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) speaks to the media after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets hosted the San Antonio Spurs in Colorado.

The Spurs won by a score of 113-110.

Victor Wembanyama led the way with 35 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/21 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range.

After the game, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic made a statement about Wembanyama that got a lot of views on social media.

Jokic (h/t Rob Perez): "I think he's better this year than last year... I think he's a special player; I think that he is one of a kind and is gonna be remembered forever."

Wembanyama is now averaging 25.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 29 games.

With the victory, the Spurs improved to 18-16 in their first 34 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Via StatMamba: "Victor Wembanyama has the most points by a center in their first 100 career games since Shaq."

On the other side, Jokic finished the loss with 41 points, 18 rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 15/36 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 19-14 in 33 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the west.

On Saturday night, the two teams will face off (again) in San Antonio.

