Nikola Jokic's Quote About Victor Wembanyama Went Viral After Spurs-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets hosted the San Antonio Spurs in Colorado.
The Spurs won by a score of 113-110.
Victor Wembanyama led the way with 35 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/21 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range.
After the game, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic made a statement about Wembanyama that got a lot of views on social media.
Jokic (h/t Rob Perez): "I think he's better this year than last year... I think he's a special player; I think that he is one of a kind and is gonna be remembered forever."
Wembanyama is now averaging 25.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 29 games.
With the victory, the Spurs improved to 18-16 in their first 34 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
Via StatMamba: "Victor Wembanyama has the most points by a center in their first 100 career games since Shaq."
On the other side, Jokic finished the loss with 41 points, 18 rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 15/36 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 19-14 in 33 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the west.
On Saturday night, the two teams will face off (again) in San Antonio.