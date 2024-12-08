Nikola Jokic's Quote Went Viral After Nuggets-Wizards Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets had a shocking 122-113 loss to the Washington Wizards.
The Wizards had lost 16 straight games (and hadn't won since October) before defeating Denver.
After going 4-6 over their last ten games, Nikola Jokic made a statement that went viral (h/t Legion Hoops and Katy Winge of AltitudeTV).
Jokic: "In my country, where I’m coming from, after this kind of stretch you’re gonna get a paycheck that is a little bit less than you are worth. So maybe that’s what we need to do. Maybe a little motivation that way."
Despite the loss, the two-time MVP erupted for 56 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 22/38 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Jokic is averaging a sensational 31.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 56.1% from the field and 50.6% from the three-point range in 18 games.
Via The NBA: "Jokić posted HISTORIC numbers for the Nuggets!
🃏 56 PTS (career-high) 🃏 16 REB 🃏 8 AST 🃏 3 3PM
He's the first player in NBA history to total 55+ PTS, 15+ REB, 5+ AST and 3+ 3PM in a single game."
The Nuggets will have a quick turnaround as they face off against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday evening in Georgia.
Following the Hawks, the Nuggets will return home to host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night in Denver.