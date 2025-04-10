Nikola Jokic Reacts To Michael Malone News After Kings-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 124-116.
The Nuggets had an excellent performance considering they had just fired their head coach (and GM) on Tuesday.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Add it to the win column!
CB: 25 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST
MPJ: 21 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
AG: 21 PTS / 3 REB / 5 AST
Jok: 20 PTS / 12 REB / 11 AST / 4 STL
Jalen: 18 PTS (5 3PM) / 4 AST"
After the game, Nikola Jokic was asked about the team's decision.
He revealed that he spoke to Josh Kroenke before the news came out.
Jokic (h/t Bennett Durando of The Denver Post): "I knew a little bit before everybody. He told me, ‘We made a decision.’ So it was not a discussion. It was a decision, and he told me why. So I listened and I accept it."
Malone had been Jokic's coach for his entire 10-year career.
In that span, Jokic won three MVPs (and the Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat).
Right now, Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Via Basketball Forever: "In his 10 NBA seasons, Nikola Jokić has NEVER had a teammate that’s made ANY All-NBA, All-Star or All-Defense teams
That’s the longest streak of ALL-TIME for any MVP winner"
The Nuggets are the fourth seed with a 48-32 record in 80 games.