Nikola Jokic Reveals What It's Been Like Playing With Russell Westbrook
Over the offseason, Russell Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets.
Westbrook has had an up-and-down career since his legendary run with the Oklahoma City Thunder ended in 2019.
That said, things appear to be going well with Denver.
Most recently, Westbrook had nine points and 11 assists in their 141-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
After the game, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic was asked about Westbrook.
Jokic: "We are talking on the floor, we are always trying to find the best way, the best solution. Right now, I think it's working really good. We are just going to continue to do that."
Reporter: "Do any of his passes surprise you?"
Jokic: "No, because I just look at him, and he look at me, and I think we just communicate by the eyes."
The Nuggets got off to a slow start to the season, but they are still the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 12-10 record in 22 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
Following the Hawks, the Nuggets will resume action on Friday night when they host James Harden and the LA Clippers.
Via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports: "The Russell Westbrook-Nikola Jokic connection has been awesome to watch. They have great synergy -- and Westbrook, who's still a great passer, is always looking to feed the big man. He gift wraps Jokic easy baskets every game. Just throwing him cheeseburgers. Free cheeseburgers."
Westbrook and Jokic have won a combined four MVP Awards since the 2017 season.