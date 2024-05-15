Nikola Jokic's Hilarious Quote Went Viral After Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
The Nuggets dominated and won by a score of 112-97 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
Nikola Jokic was sensational, finishing the victory with 40 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 15/22 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Jokic met with the media and one of his quotes went viral on social media (h/t the NBA).
Reporter: "Nikola, Game 3, you had the dunk over Anthony Edwards. Tonight, you drove, kind of put it behind your head. Where is that coming from? Is that a product at all of Minnesota's rim protection? Do you feel like you need to finish with more authority when you have the chance?"
Jokic: "I mean I had an open lane. I'm a freak of nature, and why not show my athleticism?"
Jokic won his third MVP Award this season after finishing with averages of 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Game 6 of the series with the Timberwolves will be on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.