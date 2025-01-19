Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Magic Game
On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic.
For the game, Nikola Jokic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The three-time MVP is averaging 30.4 points, 13.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 47.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via DNVR Nuggets on Saturday: "𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Nikola Jokic (elbow) and Aaron Gordon (calf) are probable tomorrow at Magic
They’re both expected to play."
The Nuggets are coming off a 133-113 victory over Jimmy Butler and the Heat in Miami.
Jokic finished the win with 24 points, 12 rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 9/12 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Most APG by a Center this season:
9.9 — Nikola Jokic
6.3 — Domantas Sabonis
5.1 — Alperen Sengun"
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 25-16 record in 41 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Magic, the Nuggets will play their next game on Tuesday when they return home to host Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers.
As for the Magic, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-20 record in 43 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following Denver, the Magic will visit the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night in Canada.